Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Walt Disney Co [DIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] surged by $1.78 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $85.93 during the day while it closed the day at $85.07. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that The Walt Disney Company to Purchase Remaining Stake in Hulu From Comcast.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced today that it will acquire the 33% stake in Hulu, LLC held by Comcast Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC Universal (NBCU), following Comcast’s November 1 exercise of its right under the put/call arrangement between the two companies. The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value will further Disney’s streaming objectives.

Under the terms of the put/call arrangement, by December 1, Disney expects it will pay NBCU approximately $8.61 billion, representing NBCU’s percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their agreement in 2019 minus the anticipated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney. Under the appraisal process agreed to by Disney and Comcast, Hulu’s equity fair value will be assessed as of September 30, 2023, and if the value is ultimately determined to be greater than the guaranteed floor value, Disney will pay NBCU its percentage of the difference between the equity fair value and the guaranteed floor value. While the timing of the appraisal process is uncertain, we anticipate it should be completed during the 2024 calendar year.

Walt Disney Co stock has also gained 7.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has declined by -2.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.37% and lost -2.08% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $155.66 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 11187139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $103.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.57, while it was recorded at 82.34 for the last single week of trading, and 92.11 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walt Disney Co [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Walt Disney Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.00. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walt Disney Co [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 18.00%.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.