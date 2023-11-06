Wall Street Analyst Downgrade WeWork Inc [WE]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

WeWork Inc [NYSE: WE] loss -24.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.84 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that WeWork Appoints David Tolley As Chief Executive Officer.

Company’s Strategic Transformation Efforts Continue.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork” or the “Company”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that David Tolley has been named Chief Executive Officer. Tolley has served as a WeWork Board Member since February 2023 and as interim Chief Executive Officer since May 2023.

WeWork Inc represents 17.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.50 million with the latest information. WE stock price has been found in the range of $0.82 to $1.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 6388411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.76. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -63.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.34 for WeWork Inc [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0192, while it was recorded at 1.6051 for the last single week of trading, and 19.8400 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

Return on Total Capital for WE is now -5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.95. Additionally, WE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeWork Inc [WE] managed to generate an average of -$473,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.WeWork Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WeWork Inc [WE]

The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.