Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNA] gained 6.49% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation.

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc represents 1.34 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.25 billion with the latest information. DNA stock price has been found in the range of $1.57 to $1.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.52M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 25701793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.48. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7756, while it was recorded at 1.4480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6767 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.49 and a Current Ratio set at 7.49.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc go to 38.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.