Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Offers New Grants, More Free Resources for Small Businesses.

Small businesses can access free courses, 1:1 coaching, peer networking and an opportunity to apply for a $10,000 grant.

Verizon announced that new grant funding opportunities for small businesses, totaling $500,000, are available via Verizon Small Business Digital Ready. In partnership with Next Street and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready online resource is designed to give under-resourced small businesses the tools they need to help grow their business and thrive in today’s digital economy. Small business owners who register on the platform receive free, personalized access to over 40 online courses, mentorship opportunities with industry experts, peer networking events, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives such as the opportunity to apply for grant funding. Based on a survey conducted of small business owners registered on the platform, 99% of respondents agree that Small Business Digital Ready courses helped their business.*

A sum of 23306576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.84M shares. Verizon Communications Inc shares reached a high of $36.37 and dropped to a low of $35.94 until finishing in the latest session at $36.02.

The one-year VZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.62. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $38.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 35.41 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Verizon Communications Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 11.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.46. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] managed to generate an average of $181,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

VZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 0.53%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.