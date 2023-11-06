Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] Stock trading around $1.27 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Tenon Medical Inc [NASDAQ: TNON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.86%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tenon Medical Passes FDA Level 2 Inspection.

~ No Observations, No Objectionable Conditions and No Form 483 Issued ~.

Tenon Medical, Inc. (“Tenon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders, announced today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded a full Quality System Inspection Technique (QSIT) Level 2 Inspection at Tenon Medical. The QSIT inspection, used to assess a medical device manufacturer’s compliance with the Quality System Requirements (QSR) and related regulations, guides the FDA investigators in performing an efficient and effective inspection, focusing on all key elements of a firm’s Quality Management System.

Over the last 12 months, TNON stock dropped by -93.52%. The one-year Tenon Medical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.94. The average equity rating for TNON stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 million, with 2.16 million shares outstanding and 1.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 143.32K shares, TNON stock reached a trading volume of 39011724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNON shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenon Medical Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

TNON Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, TNON shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7736, while it was recorded at 1.1448 for the last single week of trading, and 10.2237 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenon Medical Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.84 and a Gross Margin at -134.59. Tenon Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2737.63.

Return on Total Capital for TNON is now -263.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4,056.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.57. Additionally, TNON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] managed to generate an average of -$859,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Tenon Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] Institutonal Ownership Details

