Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Stock trading around $102.65 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.55%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Starbucks Announces Triple Shot Reinvention Strategy with Multiple Paths for Long-Term Growth.

Triple Shot Reinvention will focus on three priorities: elevating the Starbucks brand; strengthening the company’s digital capabilities; and becoming truly global; customized with “two pumps” unlocking efficiency and reinvigorating partner culture. This includes:.

Elevating the brand through better run stores, growing the portfolio with more purpose-defined stores and accelerated renovations, and driving further product innovation.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 21.36%. The one-year Starbucks Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.76. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.58 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 15990702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $112.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.38, while it was recorded at 95.88 for the last single week of trading, and 100.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corp. Fundamentals:

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 17.55%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.