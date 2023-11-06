Regions Financial Corp. [RF] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $16.50

- Advertisements -

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] gained 2.01% or 0.31 points to close at $15.74 with a heavy trading volume of 12918015 shares. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Meaningful Influencers.

It opened the trading session at $15.86, the shares rose to $16.15 and dropped to $15.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RF points out that the company has recorded -4.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, RF reached to a volume of 12918015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corp. [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $17.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 18.82 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Regions Financial Corp. [RF]

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.