PG&E Corp. [PCG] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $16.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM that PG&E Hits Significant Milestone: In a Single Year, the Most Powerlines Have Been Put Underground and Energized, Serving and Protecting Customers.

Ambitious Program Ramps Up and Proves It Can Scale Up to Reach Its Goals.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that it has successfully completed the construction and energization of the most underground powerlines in its history, a key milestone in preventing wildfires and protecting customers.

PG&E Corp. represents 2.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.03 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $16.86 to $17.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.97M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 10227777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corp. [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.40, while it was recorded at 16.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.61 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corp. [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corp. [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.58. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corp. [PCG] managed to generate an average of $69,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PG&E Corp. [PCG]

There are presently around $40.54 billion, or None% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.