Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $16

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.35%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Palantir Reports Its Fourth Consecutive Quarter of GAAP Profitability; GAAP EPS of $0.03.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, PLTR stock rose by 129.81%. The one-year Palantir Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.63. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.65 billion, with 2.00 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.71M shares, PLTR stock reached a trading volume of 108778876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 85.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.53.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.35. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 19.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.99 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 16.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.