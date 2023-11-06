Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] Is Currently 15.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NVOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.20%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Issuance of Underlying One Billion Dollar Gold Backed Bond.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) today announced the issuance of the underlying One Billion Dollar gold backed bond (the “Bond”) specific to the previously disclosed Master Collateral Transfer Agreement. The issuance of the Bond is the initial step in the establishment of the instrument to commence the legal transfer of the collateral for the exclusive benefit of the Company. The instrument is subject to filings and safekeeping deposit creating authentication and validation for the transfer and leverage of the collateral for the benefit of prospective lenders.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are extremely excited at the progress made in securing the collateral transfer facility. This Bond issuance marks a significant step in achieving the funding needed for the Company’s international hypergrowth objectives.”.

Over the last 12 months, NVOS stock rose by 7.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.10 million, with 168.12 million shares outstanding and 154.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.98M shares, NVOS stock reached a trading volume of 93973230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NVOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -36.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2901, while it was recorded at 0.2617 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1710 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novo Integrated Sciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.