Newmont Corp [NEM] Is Currently 2.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] gained 2.79% or 1.06 points to close at $39.02 with a heavy trading volume of 12699157 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Newmont Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares $0.40 Dividend; Remains on Track to Close the Pending Acquisition of Newcrest.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced third quarter 2023 results and declared a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share.

It opened the trading session at $38.59, the shares rose to $39.32 and dropped to $38.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEM points out that the company has recorded -19.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 12699157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $50.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corp [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.67, while it was recorded at 38.08 for the last single week of trading, and 43.54 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corp [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corp [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corp [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Newmont Corp [NEM]

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.