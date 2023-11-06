Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] fell -99.44% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Micromobility.com Inc [NASDAQ: MCOM] traded at a high on 11/03/23, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.04. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Micromobility.com Takes a Further Step in Its Development Focusing on the Hydrogen Sector With Hopium.

Signature of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Atlas Special Opportunities regarding Hopium.

Allocating up to $15 million in the form of a shareholder loan for investment in Hopium, a European hydrogen fuel cell engineering company, if definitive documents are signed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33590506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micromobility.com Inc stands at 11.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.09%.

The market cap for MCOM stock reached $5.13 million, with 141.44 million shares outstanding and 140.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.34M shares, MCOM reached a trading volume of 33590506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCOM shares is $650.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

How has MCOM stock performed recently?

Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -29.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0550, while it was recorded at 0.0378 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4236 for the last 200 days.

Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Additionally, MCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 674.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] managed to generate an average of -$288,993 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Micromobility.com Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Insider trade positions for Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]

