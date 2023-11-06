Market cap of Paramount Global [PARA] reaches 8.96B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.60%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Paramount Global Announces Cash Tender Offers for Up to $1 Billion Combined Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

Paramount Global (“Paramount,” “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that it will commence cash tender offers of up to $1 billion combined aggregate purchase price (the “Combined Tender Offer Cap”) for: (1) any and all of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and 3.450% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Any and All Securities”) and (2) a combined aggregate purchase price of up to the Combined Tender Offer Cap less the aggregate purchase price of the Any and All Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase (in each case, excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the applicable settlement date and excluding related fees and expenses) (the “Maximum Offer Amount”) of its 4.00% Senior Notes due 2026, 2.90% Senior Notes due 2027 and 3.375% Senior Notes due 2028 in the priorities set forth in the applicable table below (collectively, the “Maximum Offer Securities” and together with the Any and All Securities, the “Securities”). The offer to purchase the Any and All Securities is referred to as the “Any and All Offers,” the offer to purchase the Maximum Offer Securities is referred to as the “Maximum Offer,” and the Any and All Offers and Maximum Offer are referred to together as the “Offers.” The Maximum Offer is subject to proration and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”), as set forth in the applicable table below under “Acceptance Priority Level.” The Offers are open to all registered holders of the applicable Securities (collectively, the “Holders”).

The following tables set forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers:.

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -18.05%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.23. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.96 billion, with 609.00 million shares outstanding and 576.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.78M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 31897597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $15.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.60. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 17.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -8.10%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.