Market cap of Coca-Cola Co [KO] reaches 245.31B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.72%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM that The Coca‑Cola Company is First to Launch Multiple Sparkling Beverages in 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles* Across Canada.

Beloved beverages including Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta in 500mL bottles will be made with 100% recycled plastic bottles*, saving 7.6 million pounds of new plastic in 2024 alone.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Today, The Coca-Cola Company is announcing that all its 500mL sparkling beverage bottles in Canada will be made with 100% recycled plastic* (*excluding caps and labels) by early 2024. This marks the first time 500mL sparkling beverages will be sold in bottles made from 100% recycled plastic* in Canada.

Over the last 12 months, KO stock dropped by -3.52%. The one-year Coca-Cola Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.77. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $245.31 billion, with 4.33 billion shares outstanding and 4.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.00M shares, KO stock reached a trading volume of 13949674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $64.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

Coca-Cola Co [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.52, while it was recorded at 56.58 for the last single week of trading, and 60.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coca-Cola Co Fundamentals:

Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.16%.

Coca-Cola Co [KO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.