Market cap of Carvana Co. [CVNA] reaches 3.44B – now what?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] gained 7.89% on the last trading session, reaching $32.28 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Carvana Announces Record Third Quarter Results for Total Gross Profit per Unit, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA.

Focus on profitability drives new Q3 bests: Net Income $741 Million; Adjusted EBITDA $148 Million.

Differentiated unit economics, including Q3 best GPU of $5,952 and Q3 best Non-GAAP GPU of $6,396, validate strength and profitability of Carvana business model.

Carvana Co. represents 106.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.44 billion with the latest information. CVNA stock price has been found in the range of $28.29 to $35.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 20068616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.95. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 260.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.00, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carvana Co. [CVNA]

