Market Analysts see PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] jumped around 0.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.99 at the close of the session, up 15.24%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM that PureCycle Makes First Commercial Shipment to Formerra.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT), today, sent out its first truckload of Ultra-Pure Recycled (“UPR”) resin. This first shipment of PureFive™ will be delivered to Formerra, a leading engineered materials distributor. Formerra is the primary authorized North American distributor of PureCycle’s UPR resin, PureFive™.

“This is a turning point for the future of PureCycle,” said PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson. “We have built a strong partnership with Formerra and it’s exciting to now provide them with this first truckload of PureFive™. We look forward to their continued help in bringing our game-changing product to the market.”.

PureCycle Technologies Inc stock is now -26.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.25 and lowest of $3.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.89, which means current price is +26.65% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 12610316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.