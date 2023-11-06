Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Macy’s Inc [M] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] traded at a high on 11/03/23, posting a 3.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.95. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that BLOOMINGDALE’S KICKS OFF “THE BEST HOLIDAY EVER” CAMPAIGN.

As the ultimate holiday gifting destination, Bloomingdale’s announces a series of holiday programming including The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Wonka, and window unveiling in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Bloomingdale’s today announced the official start of the holiday season with its annual, Best Holiday Ever. The seasons’ campaign kicks off with the debut of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Wonka, followed by the annual window unveiling hosted this year in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year’s festive in-store and digital activations will bring the spirit of the holidays to a new level.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11143157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Macy’s Inc stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for M stock reached $3.54 billion, with 273.63 million shares outstanding and 271.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, M reached a trading volume of 11143157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.87. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -9.67%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc [M]

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.