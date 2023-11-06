General Motors Company [GM] moved up 3.37: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained 3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $29.77 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GM Releases 2023 Third Quarter Results.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported third-quarter 2023 revenue of $44.1 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.6 billion.

An overview of GM’s quarterly results and financial highlights appears below.

General Motors Company represents 1.40 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.77 billion with the latest information. GM stock price has been found in the range of $29.33 to $30.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 17371318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $44.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.86.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.43, while it was recorded at 28.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.18 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 3.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.