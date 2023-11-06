For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE], Analyst sees a rise to $4.75. What next?

- Advertisements -

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.06%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM that Virgin Galactic Completes Sixth Successful Spaceflight in Six Months.

Flight Showcases Company’s Unique Suborbital Science-Lab Capabilities.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its sixth space mission in six months and tenth to date. The ‘Galactic 05’ mission saw Virgin Galactic’s spaceship converted into a suborbital lab for space-based scientific research for the second time.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -59.16%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.75. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $679.21 million, with 367.14 million shares outstanding and 331.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.54M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 14641703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 174.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.06. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8696, while it was recorded at 1.5920 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6539 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.45.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.