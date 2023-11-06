For Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

- Advertisements -

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] traded at a high on 11/03/23, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $119.52. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company’s financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on November 1, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13741657.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10665455 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qualcomm, Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $133.03 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 10665455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $138.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.88, while it was recorded at 112.92 for the last single week of trading, and 117.55 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. Qualcomm, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

Insider trade positions for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.