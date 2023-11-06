For Agenus Inc [AGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

- Advertisements -

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $0.84 on 11/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8373, while the highest price level was $0.9035. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Agenus to Provide Third Quarter 2023 Financial Report and Corporate Update.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results via press release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.13 percent and weekly performance of 7.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 15002544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1029, while it was recorded at 0.8240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5731 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.