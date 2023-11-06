Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [NYSE: BMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.53%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb’s First Disclosures and New Data at ASH 2023 Highlight Company’s Leadership and Progress in Cell Therapy, Targeted Protein Degradation and Novel Approaches in Hematology.

First presentation of results from primary analysis of Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL study evaluating second-line treatment with Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma demonstrate its potential best-in-class and best-in-disease profile.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Multiple new analyses of the Phase 3 KarMMa-3 study of Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel) in triple-class exposed relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma in earlier lines of therapy, including longer-term progression-free survival data and clinically meaningful improvements in patient-reported outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock dropped by -31.80%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.44. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $107.48 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 14478610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $64.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.18 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.62, while it was recorded at 51.60 for the last single week of trading, and 64.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. go to -0.17%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.