Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] is 11.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $53.45 during the day while it closed the day at $53.01. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cisco Refresh Reinforces Sustainability Efforts.

In a panel discussion led by Cisco within the Energy and Transition stream of Climate Week NYC’s “The Hub Live”, experts explored the topics of “transforming grids globally, and the role of technology, digitalization, and collaboration on the road to renewable expansion.” Cisco Refresh, one of Cisco’s earliest sustainability initiatives, is now in its third decade of existence and continues to make a positive impact on the planet.

Cisco Systems, Inc. stock has also gained 2.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCO stock has declined by 0.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.62% and gained 11.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $214.72 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.78M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 17644389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $58.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.38, while it was recorded at 52.33 for the last single week of trading, and 51.14 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.25 and a Gross Margin at +62.91. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.22. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $148,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 6.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.