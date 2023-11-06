ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $9

- Advertisements -

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] gained 6.57% or 0.19 points to close at $3.08 with a heavy trading volume of 20489889 shares. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ChargePoint Named Top EV Charger Networking Company by Guidehouse Insights.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has been recognized as the top ranking company in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for EV Charger Networking Companies. The report analyzes brands based on strategy and execution in developing, marketing, and selling EV charging solutions.

“Recognition over multiple years as the market leader in EV charging solutions is a testament to ChargePoint’s 15 year focus as the only global EV charging company with solutions across all major verticals – commercial, fleet, and residential,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “We remain well positioned to take advantage of the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us and will continue to deliver networked charging solutions that work for every driver of every make and model EV.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.03, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $3.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHPT points out that the company has recorded -64.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.78M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 20489889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for CHPT stock

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.69. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +15.87. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.73.

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.23. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$209,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.