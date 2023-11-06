American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] Revenue clocked in at $52.91 billion, down -5.82% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.08 during the day while it closed the day at $11.98. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM that MGM Resorts Teams with USO and American Airlines for 13th Annual Salute to the Troops at Mandalay Bay.

More than 100 wounded warriors and their guests to visit Las Vegas over Veterans Day weekend.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) will host the United Service Organizations (USO) Experience: Salute to the Troops, honoring more than 100 active-duty service members who have been injured in the line of duty beginning Friday, November 10. Now in its 13th year, the five-day celebration will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

American Airlines Group Inc stock has also gained 9.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has declined by -25.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.63% and lost -5.82% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $7.83 billion, with 650.64 million shares outstanding and 643.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.92M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 52882612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $14.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.