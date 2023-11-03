Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] Stock trading around $28.13 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [NYSE: ZWS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.07%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Investor call scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, ZWS stock rose by 21.77%. The one-year Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.56. The average equity rating for ZWS stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.87 billion, with 176.88 million shares outstanding and 141.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ZWS stock reached a trading volume of 4243519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZWS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ZWS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, ZWS shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.57, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp Fundamentals:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

ZWS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp go to 11.39%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] Institutonal Ownership Details

