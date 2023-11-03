why Tingo Group Inc [TIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.75

- Advertisements -

Tingo Group Inc [NASDAQ: TIO] loss -3.15% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Tingo Group Signs Agreement with Governmental Body in Pakistan for Implementation and Rollout of Tingo’s Businesses Throughout the Country.

The MOU, which was signed in Peshawar by representatives of each of the parties, defines how KPITB intends to assist Tingo to revolutionize Pakistan’s agriculture sector, empower farmers, improve food production levels, increase food processing capacity, and enhance food security in Pakistan.

Tingo Group Inc represents 157.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.08 million with the latest information. TIO stock price has been found in the range of $0.6801 to $0.7281.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, TIO reached a trading volume of 3088650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tingo Group Inc [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for TIO stock

Tingo Group Inc [TIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.18. With this latest performance, TIO shares dropped by -28.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Tingo Group Inc [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0128, while it was recorded at 0.7456 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4441 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc [TIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIO is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tingo Group Inc [TIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.49. Additionally, TIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tingo Group Inc [TIO] managed to generate an average of -$115,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Tingo Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tingo Group Inc [TIO]

The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.