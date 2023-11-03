why Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.00

- Advertisements -

Tenable Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: TENB] slipped around -6.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.33 at the close of the session, down -15.82%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Added 386 new enterprise platform customers and 58 net new six-figure customers.

Tenable Holdings Inc stock is now -7.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TENB Stock saw the intraday high of $37.73 and lowest of $33.8501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.77, which means current price is +4.37% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 644.88K shares, TENB reached a trading volume of 4109430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 29.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

How has TENB stock performed recently?

Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.89. With this latest performance, TENB shares dropped by -20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.10 for Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.06, while it was recorded at 40.44 for the last single week of trading, and 43.10 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.54 and a Gross Margin at +77.34. Tenable Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.50.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.21. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$48,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Tenable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings analysis for Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc go to 39.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tenable Holdings Inc [TENB]

The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13 million shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also among the major institutional holders.