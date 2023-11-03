why Mattel, Inc. [MAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.75

- Advertisements -

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.41 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mattel Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights Versus Prior Year.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Net Sales of $1,919 million, up 9% as reported, or 7% in constant currency.

Mattel, Inc. stock is now 8.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAT Stock saw the intraday high of $19.91 and lowest of $19.275 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.64, which means current price is +26.37% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 3289761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.01, while it was recorded at 19.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.45 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel, Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.