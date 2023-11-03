why EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.78

- Advertisements -

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE: EOG] gained 3.57% or 4.43 points to close at $128.65 with a heavy trading volume of 4311080 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Increases Annual Cash Return Commitment to Shareholders and Raises Regular Dividend 10%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2023 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG’s website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

It opened the trading session at $123.80, the shares rose to $128.67 and dropped to $123.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EOG points out that the company has recorded 15.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 4311080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $148.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for EOG stock

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.68, while it was recorded at 126.11 for the last single week of trading, and 121.42 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 47.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.04. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $2,722,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.EOG Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.