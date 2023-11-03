why Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.32

- Advertisements -

Beyond Meat Inc [NASDAQ: BYND] jumped around 1.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.00 at the close of the session, up 18.44%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM that Beyond Meat® Provides Select Third Quarter Financial Results, Revises 2023 Full Year Outlook, and Plans for Expense Reductions.

Company is Pursuing Significant Operating Expense Reductions Beginning with a 19% Reduction in Non-Production Headcount.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for November 8, 2023.

Beyond Meat Inc stock is now -43.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYND Stock saw the intraday high of $7.15 and lowest of $6.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.87, which means current price is +25.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 5076216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $8.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.24. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Beyond Meat Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]

The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BYND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BYND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.