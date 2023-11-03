why Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.83

- Advertisements -

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 8.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.13. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Archer Achieves Key Flight Test Program Milestone As Midnight Takes Flight.

This milestone builds on four years of flight testing which began in 2019, including two years of full-scale flight testing of Archer’s Maker aircraft.

Midnight’s flight envelope is on track to rapidly advance from hover to full wing-borne flight over the coming months helping pave the way to begin “for credit” testing with the FAA next year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6313495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Aviation Inc stands at 6.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.77%.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.31 billion, with 177.90 million shares outstanding and 138.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 6313495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.