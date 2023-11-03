Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] jumped around 0.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.10 at the close of the session, up 7.71%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Generated Q3’23 net revenue of $1.203 billion and adjusted revenue of $1.002 billion. Adjusted revenue exceeded the high end of guidance range.

Reported GAAP net income of $115 million, or $0.04 per GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Rocket Companies Inc stock is now 15.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.12 and lowest of $7.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.94, which means current price is +15.88% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3971743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $9.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.41.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.96. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.