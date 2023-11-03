Wall Street Analyst Upgrade 8X8 Inc. [EGHT]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

8X8 Inc. [NASDAQ: EGHT] jumped around 0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.12 at the close of the session, up 36.24%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 8×8, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Service Revenue of $178 million and Total Revenue of $185 million.

Cash flow from operations increased 26% year-over-year to $17.5 million.

8X8 Inc. stock is now -27.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EGHT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.13 and lowest of $2.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.49, which means current price is +45.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, EGHT reached a trading volume of 7883349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 8X8 Inc. [EGHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 8X8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-03-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8X8 Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EGHT stock performed recently?

8X8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.84. With this latest performance, EGHT shares gained by 27.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for 8X8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

8X8 Inc. [EGHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8X8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.91 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. 8X8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.83.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8X8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 569.41. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 494.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8X8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$38,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.8X8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Insider trade positions for 8X8 Inc. [EGHT]

The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EGHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EGHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.