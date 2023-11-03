Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sempra [SRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 1.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.08. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Restaurants Encouraged to Apply for $5,000 Grant through California Restaurant Foundation’s Resilience Fund, Made Possible by SoCalGas.

88 Restaurants across SoCalGas’ Service Area will receive grants to support technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.

Beginning today, independent restaurants can apply for a $5,000 grant from the California Restaurant Foundation’s (CRF) Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund. Earlier this year, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) donated $1 million to the Resilience Fund, bringing it to $2.1 million—the largest fund to date since the program’s inception in 2021. Grants will be awarded to 182 California restaurants, including 88 in SoCalGas’ service area, and funds may be used for technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3312137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sempra stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $45.36 billion, with 629.31 million shares outstanding and 629.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 3312137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sempra [SRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $81.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has SRE stock performed recently?

Sempra [SRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.10, while it was recorded at 70.41 for the last single week of trading, and 73.74 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Sempra’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.75.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.64. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra [SRE] managed to generate an average of $135,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings analysis for Sempra [SRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Insider trade positions for Sempra [SRE]

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.