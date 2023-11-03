Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lemonade Inc [LMND]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Lemonade Inc [NYSE: LMND] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 47.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.17. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its third quarter 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q3 2023 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10633545 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lemonade Inc stands at 8.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for LMND stock reached $1.13 billion, with 69.28 million shares outstanding and 49.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 10633545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lemonade Inc [LMND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46.

How has LMND stock performed recently?

Lemonade Inc [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.73. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 38.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for Lemonade Inc [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc [LMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.70. Lemonade Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.62.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -30.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemonade Inc [LMND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, LMND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$217,849 per employee.Lemonade Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

Earnings analysis for Lemonade Inc [LMND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for Lemonade Inc [LMND]

The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LMND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LMND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.