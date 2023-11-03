Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Sealed Air Corp. [NYSE: SEE] surged by $2.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.91 during the day while it closed the day at $33.08. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SEE Reports Q3 2023 Results.

Net sales of $1.38 billion, down 1% as reported; flat at constant currency.

Sealed Air Corp. stock has also gained 7.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEE stock has declined by -25.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.88% and lost -33.68% year-on date.

The market cap for SEE stock reached $4.78 billion, with 144.67 million shares outstanding and 143.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, SEE reached a trading volume of 3504492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $41.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corp. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

SEE stock trade performance evaluation

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.50, while it was recorded at 31.34 for the last single week of trading, and 41.52 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.99 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Sealed Air Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 165.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,090.41. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 955.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] managed to generate an average of $30,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sealed Air Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corp. go to 9.12%.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.