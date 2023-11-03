Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell -11.54% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] gained 12.27% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Vroom to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 7, 2023.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for November 8, 2023.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Vroom Inc. represents 138.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.02 million with the latest information. VRM stock price has been found in the range of $0.83 to $0.9262.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 3086145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.44. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0730, while it was recorded at 0.8354 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1619 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.14. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.42. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$341,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.