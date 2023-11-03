Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] moved up 9.31: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Uniti Group Inc [NASDAQ: UNIT] closed the trading session at $4.93 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.6004, while the highest price level was $4.98. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Uniti Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Reiterates 2023 Outlook for Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO.

Net loss of $80.9 Million or $0.34 Per Diluted Common Share for the Third Quarter Due to Non-Cash Items.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.85 percent and weekly performance of 10.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, UNIT reached to a volume of 3775947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $6.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83.

UNIT stock trade performance evaluation

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.47 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Uniti Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 17.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] managed to generate an average of -$12,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc go to 17.40%.

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.