UBS lifts Fluor Corporation [FLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 3.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.63. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Fluor Awarded FEED Contract for World’s First Industrial-Scale Sodium-Ion Battery Production Facility.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business line has been selected by Altris AB to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the world’s first industrial-scale sodium-ion battery production facility in Sandviken, Sweden. Fluor recognized the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2023.

“This is a major step forward in battery evolution and the energy transition journey,” said Richard Meserole, president of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business line. “We are thrilled that Altris turned to Fluor to help them bring this cutting-edge technology to market that will transform manufacturing to be safer and more sustainable. It is always rewarding when we can help our clients take ideas from concept to commercialization.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3268068 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluor Corporation stands at 3.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for FLR stock reached $4.96 billion, with 142.32 million shares outstanding and 141.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 3268068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.20.

How has FLR stock performed recently?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.49, while it was recorded at 33.61 for the last single week of trading, and 32.46 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.64. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.84. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of $3,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 58.20%.

Insider trade positions for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

