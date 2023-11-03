SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell -2.25% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] jumped around 3.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.96 at the close of the session, up 12.38%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that SL Green Announces Appointment of Garrett Armwood as Vice President of Government Affairs.

Former Deputy State Director to Senate Majority Leader Schumer will Help Company Continue to Support New York’s Recovery and Growth.

SL Green Realty Corp. stock is now -2.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLG Stock saw the intraday high of $33.33 and lowest of $31.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.65, which means current price is +72.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SLG reached a trading volume of 3762883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.66.

SLG stock

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.86, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.