Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] Is Currently 6.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Rush Street Interactive Inc [NYSE: RSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.29%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

– Third Quarter Revenue of $170 Million, up 15% Year-over-Year — Increased Adjusted EBITDA Profitability for the Second Consecutive Quarter — Strong Performance Leads to Expectations to be Adjusted EBITDA Positive for Full Year 2023 — Raising Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance Midpoint with a Revised Range of Between $665 and $685 Million -.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, RSI stock dropped by -13.36%. The one-year Rush Street Interactive Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.54. The average equity rating for RSI stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $259.85 million, with 65.11 million shares outstanding and 59.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 776.16K shares, RSI stock reached a trading volume of 4192108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

- Advertisements -

RSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rush Street Interactive Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.56. Rush Street Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.52.

Return on Total Capital for RSI is now -49.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.39. Additionally, RSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] managed to generate an average of -$55,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Rush Street Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.