Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] Revenue clocked in at $1.07 billion, down -40.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Revolve Group Inc [NYSE: RVLV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.75%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Revolve Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We achieved a key 2023 objective of rebalancing our inventory as the spread between our year-over-year inventory and sales trends was favorable in the third quarter for the first time in more than two years,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “This important accomplishment contributed to our strong and increased cash flows year-over-year, even in an environment where spending on discretionary products by our consumer demographic continues to be pressured.”.

Over the last 12 months, RVLV stock dropped by -43.93%. The one-year Revolve Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.26. The average equity rating for RVLV stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $980.96 million, with 40.77 million shares outstanding and 40.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, RVLV stock reached a trading volume of 3140090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $15.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-03-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 30.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

RVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolve Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Revolve Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.46. Additionally, RVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] managed to generate an average of $42,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 134.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Revolve Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

RVLV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc go to -1.10%.

Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

