Raymond James lifts Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lincoln National Corp. [NYSE: LNC] gained 7.84% or 1.68 points to close at $23.12 with a heavy trading volume of 5757167 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lincoln Financial Group Receives Regulatory Approval for Reinsurance Transaction With Fortitude Re.

Transaction expected to close later this month and marks significant progress on efforts to de-risk and strengthen the company’s balance sheet and maximize free cash flow.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced that it received regulatory approval late yesterday for its previously announced reinsurance transaction with Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. (“Fortitude Re”). The transaction will have an effective date of October 1, 2023, and is expected to close later this month. Under the terms of the agreement, upon closing Lincoln will cede approximately $28 billion of in-force universal life with secondary guarantees (“ULSG”), MoneyGuard® and fixed annuity statutory reserves to Fortitude Re.

It opened the trading session at $22.29, the shares rose to $23.17 and dropped to $20.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LNC points out that the company has recorded 19.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, LNC reached to a volume of 5757167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corp. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 21.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.28 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52. Lincoln National Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.90.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.11. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] managed to generate an average of -$196,801 per employee.

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corp. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]

The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.