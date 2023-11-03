Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD] Is Currently 18.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Prelude Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PRLD] gained 18.82% or 0.35 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3065962 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Prelude Announces Strategic Pipeline Progress and Updates, including its Partnership with AbCellera, and Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Prioritization of its first-in-class SMARCA2 degrader and potentially best-in-class CDK9 inhibitor programs for continued clinical development.

Enters partnership with AbCellera to develop a portfolio of precision ADCs with first program being a SMARCA degrader-antibody conjugate.

It opened the trading session at $1.74, the shares rose to $2.25 and dropped to $1.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRLD points out that the company has recorded -63.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 104.00K shares, PRLD reached to a volume of 3065962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRLD shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prelude Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prelude Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

Trading performance analysis for PRLD stock

Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.50. With this latest performance, PRLD shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8700, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9100 for the last 200 days.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PRLD is now -50.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, PRLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD] managed to generate an average of -$946,213 per employee.Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.91 and a Current Ratio set at 13.91.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prelude Therapeutics Inc go to 30.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD]

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prelude Therapeutics Inc [PRLD]