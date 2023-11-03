Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI] gain 4.74% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [NYSE: PBI] jumped around 0.81 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.98 at the close of the session, up 25.55%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 6, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2023.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Pitney Bowes, Inc. stock is now 4.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.01 and lowest of $3.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.85, which means current price is +42.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 5494527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes, Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

- Advertisements -

How has PBI stock performed recently?

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.09. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pitney Bowes, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes, Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]

The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.