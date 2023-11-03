PBF Energy Inc [PBF] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $60

- Advertisements -

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] loss -1.58% or -0.76 points to close at $47.44 with a heavy trading volume of 2994950 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PBF Energy Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Share.

Third quarter income from operations of $1,077.1 million (excluding special items, third quarter income from operations of $1,145.6 million).

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $48.48, the shares rose to $50.145 and dropped to $46.8948, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded 50.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 2994950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $54.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.71, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 43.40 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 55.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] managed to generate an average of $795,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.47.PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc go to 0.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.