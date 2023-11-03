Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -98.92% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] price surged by 19.27 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Panbela Announces Publication of Preclinical and Clinical Data Titled: Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis Preserves β Cell Function in Type 1 Diabetes.

A Phase 1 clinical study showed that DFMO treatment may provide metabolic benefits to preserve β cell function and health in T1D.

A sum of 52928756 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 113.97K shares. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.2399 and dropped to a low of $0.89 until finishing in the latest session at $0.95.

The one-year PBLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.96. The average equity rating for PBLA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

PBLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1621, while it was recorded at 0.8186 for the last single week of trading, and 12.9910 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PBLA is now -363.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -949.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,230.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -391.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] managed to generate an average of -$4,990,429 per employee.Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.