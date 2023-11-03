Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] Revenue clocked in at $28.39 billion, up 49.15% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Novo Nordisk ADR [NYSE: NVO] surged by $3.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $102.25 during the day while it closed the day at $100.93. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 2:30 AM that Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 29% in Danish kroner and by 33% at constant exchange rates to DKK 166.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Bagsværd 2 November 2023 – Financial report for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023 .

Operating profit increased by 31% in Danish kroner and by 37% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 75.8 billion.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock has also gained 6.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVO stock has inclined by 28.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.82% and gained 49.15% year-on date.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $342.87 billion, with 3.42 billion shares outstanding and 3.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 5335569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $99.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk ADR is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NVO stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.12, while it was recorded at 97.02 for the last single week of trading, and 82.83 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.50. Novo Nordisk ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 72.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.88. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] managed to generate an average of $1,020,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Novo Nordisk ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk ADR go to 2.80%.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.