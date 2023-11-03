Market cap of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] reaches 7.00B – now what?

- Advertisements -

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WSC] closed the trading session at $35.46 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.3975, while the highest price level was $37.65. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WillScot Mobile Mini Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Investor Day Announced Upon Achieving Record Margins, Strong Free Cash Flow, and Accelerating Return on Invested Capital.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced third quarter 2023 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.50 percent and weekly performance of -7.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, WSC reached to a volume of 6694589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $55.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.00, while it was recorded at 38.24 for the last single week of trading, and 44.99 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +50.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.60. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] managed to generate an average of $61,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.